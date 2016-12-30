Yvonne Orji :  Nigerian-American actress on vacation in Nigeria

Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji is currently in the country having a splendid time with her family.

The "Insecure" actress flew to Nigeria for a wedding and has since been keeping fans updated on what she's up to.

From shots of her African outfit to family pictures and the famous Nigerian Jollof.

"Wear my heart on my sleeve," she captioned one photo, donning a blouse with a massive sleeve.

On another picture she wrote, "Anything made in this pot, out in the open air, by a woman who's birth at least 8 children, is bound to be straight FIYAH!".

Yvonne also shared photos of her gorgeous family and the wedding festivities.

Yvonne Orji moved to New York in 2009 to pursue comedy. A decision her Nigerian parents were not happy about. “I’m Nigerian. We do engineering. We do medicine,” she revealed.

Before her 2009 move, the actress started doing comedy in 2006 after her brother asked her to enter the Miss Nigeria in America pageant as a favor to a friend. When the organizers reached out saying that they also needed her talent, God asked her to do comedy.