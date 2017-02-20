It is getting harder and harder to disbelieve Yungsix's claims that he was almost murdered by a friend and colleague in his home.

The rapper told Punch's Saturday Beats that he never understood the motive behind his friend's attempt on his life.

ALSO READ: 'Someone just tried to shoot me' rapper discloses

Recounting the experience, Yungsix said,

“I don’t know why my friend would want to kill me but that was one of the most shocking moments of my life. It happened at the studio in my house; I just came downstairs and the next thing I saw was my friend with a gun. I called him but he did not reply.

"Then I saw the look on his face. He came with some other people. The guy by his side just took the gun from my friend’s hand because he noticed that my friend was already having a change of heart and he did not want to shoot me.

"When the guy took the gun, he tried to shoot me but I was lucky the gun jammed, so everybody ran away.

“To be honest, I don’t know what could have made him want to kill me. The only issue I think we had was not enough to cause any issue. I was shooting the video of one of my songs in Abuja the same day he was shooting the video of one of his songs that he featured me.

"I told him that I couldn’t be there for his video because I was working on my own video. I told him that once I returned to Lagos, I would make sure I shoot my part of his video and I would take care of the cost. It was when I got back that he came to my house with a gun.”

Yungsix went on to explain the circumstances surrounding his friend's eviction from the estate they both live in but emphasizes that he has moved past it.

“They moved him out of our estate because he lived near my house. The police later told us that estate residents had been complaining about him and that they did not want someone who walked around with a gun living in their estate. That was how he was evicted from the estate and I felt bad about it.

“All that is behind me now and I am thinking of my new projects. I have my record label and a sponsor because immediately I left Storm Records, I decided to be on my own without relying on anyone. Along the line, somebody came to support me financially in the person of Prince Mefe.

"I decided not to be like other conventional artistes who would rather be very established before signing new acts. Every step I take, I want someone to grow with me the way Olamide also brought some guys up as he was becoming big as a star. Already, I have four artistes signed to my record label, KKTBM, and they are LK Kuddy, S.H.E, Percy, and Sean Dennis.”

ALSO READ: Rapper saves thieving cleaner from lynching

The Kash Kamp Trick Billionaire Musiq (KKTBM) star first took to Twitter on August 16, 2016 to reveal that he was almost shot in day light by a trusted friend.

Yung6ix had his debut album in 2014, and recently released his "Billionaire Ambitions" mixtape.