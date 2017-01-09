Yung6ix Rapper offers N500,000 for stolen 21karat gold chain

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has lost his 21 Karat Gold chain during his performance at the third edition of Jos Rocks.

According to him, his chain was stolen by an overzealous fan while trying to leave the concert which was put together by Ice Prince.

Yung6ix offers 500k as reward for stolen 21karat necklace https://t.co/aEvDCXgMZJ — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The event saw performances from Nigerian entertainers like Timaya, Jesse Jagz, Yungsix, and many others.

On December 17, 2016, son of the oil city of Warri, Onome Onokhokwo known popularly as Yung6ix dragged popular artistes to the recently calm city for his home coming concert tagged "The Return of the Kings".

The KKTBM (Kash Kamp Trick Billionaire Music) Frontline act has emerged one of the most popular ambassadors of the oil rich region in recent years and has been planning a major homecoming concert for years now.

An exciting crowd of 4000 people besieged the concert venue three hours to the start of the show with hundreds at the gate still pouring in when the show started.