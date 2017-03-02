Yemi Alade Singer is happy [WATCH]

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade is happy and you can't take that away from her.

The 'Sugar and spice' star shared this video of herself dancing in a lobby on March 2, 2017.

You can't miss the sunshine on her face. So much joy! Go, girl!

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Yemi Alade and Effyzzie Music Group will be releasing an extended play titled "Mama Afrique".

Yemi shared the news via her Instagram account, saying the project will contain remixes, new songs and remakes of original songs off the Mama Africa sophomore album.

She adds also that the EP, will serve as a precursor to the third studio album which is billed to drop later in 2017.

The singer keeps getting much love, with Youtube views for her songs 'Africa' featuring Sauti Sol and 'Tumbum' each garnering four million views.