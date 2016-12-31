Yemi Alade :  Singer has a message for her critics [Video]

After trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons, Yemi Alade has come with a message for those criticising her music.

Twitter was abuzz yesterday, Friday, December 30, as many called Alade's music trash, made worse for her non-existent lyrics.

Some even compared her music to Tekno's adding that they were both trash but at least, he did a better job of making his fans dance.

Seeing as we still in 2016, the year for clapbacks, Alade did not mince words in her reply video.

She insisted that she was being targeted simply because she was female and asked that they criticise for all the right reasons while putting her male counterparts under the microscope.

Of course, she rubbed in the fact that she is still making money than any of her critics, which is the whole point.

You would recall that this is not the first time a female celebrity has attributed criticism to gender equality but then again, it is awfully convenient, as Alade' critics were quick to point out.

Watch the video clip.