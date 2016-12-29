Yemi Alade :  Music star, Timi Dakolo, Praiz, others nab UN Ambassador for Peace awards

The United Nations Ambassador for Peace coordinated by Youth Federation for World Peace (YFWP) is set to bring notable Nigerians together at the Impactful Leadership Conference/Awards 2016.

Coming up on 30th of December 2016, the event with the thematic focus “Raising Nigeria’s Next Generation Impactful Leaders” will feature several Keynote Speakers including Sen. Godswill Akpabio who will also be the Chairman of the occasion, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Mrs. Folashade Olabanji-Oba, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija (the Mother of The Day), HRM, Oba Kabiru Adewale Sotobi (The Ayangburen of Ikorodu) Lagos and others.

Some of the Awards recipients include Sen. Godswill Akpabio and His Excellency, Governors Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Akinwunmi Ambode, Sullivan Chime; others include Hon. Folashade Olabanji-Oba, Dr. Afamefune Stanley Okafor, Timi Dakolo, Yemi Alade, Praiz, Esther Audu Ene, Audu Maikori, Steve Baba Eko, Tonye Ibiama and others.

This event will also showcase the launch of YFWP’s new dynamic project; the MOTIV8 AFRICA PROJECT, a school to school initiative designed to help unlock hidden potentials and build capacities in students of primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

Youth Federation for World Peace (YFWP) believes that good governance as well as good leadership and followership cannot be realised through political, economic or social slogans; but must be based on true intrinsic universally shared values that seek humanity’s co-existence and co-prosperity. YFWP propagates the philosophy of ‘Us with Them’, instead of ‘Us against Them’.