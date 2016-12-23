Home > Celebrities >

YCEE :  Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine

YCEE Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine

Demilade Martins Alejo, popularly known as YCEE is the cover of maiden edition of Vibe.ng Magazine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine play

Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine

Olajumoke Orisaguna Model recalls in tears journey to fame in exclusive Pulse TV interview
Skales Music star reportedly embroiled in baby mama drama
Funke Akindele Actress moves into new home [PHOTOS]
Headies 2016 Wizkid 'snubs' Eva Alordiah's fiancé [VIDEO]
Headies 2016 5 types of celebrities at music awards
Headies 2016 Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love

Demilade Martins Alejo, popularly known as YCEE is the cover of maiden edition of Vibe.ng Magazine.

In the Interview tagged “The Rise And Rise Of YCEE”, the Jagaban crooner reveals the challenges he faced and how he overcame them to become the musician he is today. From going to cyber cafes to download beats for recording his freestyles, to signing a record deal with Sony Music West Africa.

The down-to-earth Omo Alhaji, reveals juicy details about his personal life, celebrity crush, relationship, and what his girlfriend should expect from him.

Speaking to Vibe.ng, YCEE talks about his first EP, which is to be launched soon, titled “The First Wave”, and the Inspiration behind the name.

Read the full interview on Here

Link: http://vibe.ng/ycee-covers-magazine/

This is a feature by Vibe Magazine.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Headies 2016 Wizkid 'snubs' Eva Alordiah's fiancé [VIDEO]bullet
2 Photo Of The Day This beautiful picture of Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouahbullet
3 Yinka Ayefele Gospel singer revisits car accident that left him crippledbullet

Celebs

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016
Headies 2016 Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love
Bovi, Kayode Peters, Freeze
Headies 2016 Bovi shades Daddy Freeze on stage
Falz and Adesua Etomi at the Headies Awards 2016
Headies 2016 5 types of celebrities at music awards
3 things about the 'Lilian Esoro - Ubi Franklin' divorce that made me RME
Headies 2016 Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro did not attend music awards together