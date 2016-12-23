YCEE :  Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine

Demilade Martins Alejo, popularly known as YCEE is the cover of maiden edition of Vibe.ng Magazine.

In the Interview tagged “The Rise And Rise Of YCEE”, the Jagaban crooner reveals the challenges he faced and how he overcame them to become the musician he is today. From going to cyber cafes to download beats for recording his freestyles, to signing a record deal with Sony Music West Africa.

The down-to-earth Omo Alhaji, reveals juicy details about his personal life, celebrity crush, relationship, and what his girlfriend should expect from him.

Speaking to Vibe.ng, YCEE talks about his first EP, which is to be launched soon, titled “The First Wave”, and the Inspiration behind the name.

