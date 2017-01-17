Wizkid Singer's 2nd son turns 1 [Photos]

Ayo Balogun Jr. turned one-year-old on Monday, January 16, 2017.

Ayo Balogun Jr turns one play

Ayo Balogun Jr turns one

(instagram)

Wizkid's son with Binta Diamond Diallo, turned one today, January 17, 2017, and the Guinean model shared the cutest photos via her Instagram page to celebrate.

The toddler looked adorable, perched on his mum's leg with a crown on his head, at what seemed to be a Micky Mouse themed birthday party.

Another cute shot shows him on a couch with a balloon showing his new age, beside him.

The birth of the singer's second son, Ayo Balogun Jr rocked social media in 2016 after Diallo made her pregnancy and delivery public knowledge.

Although Wizkid is yet to publicly acknowledge Ayo Jr, DNA results have since proven that the one-year-old is very much his son.

play

 

Wizkid is also father to five-year-old Boluwatife Balogun, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Sola Ogudu.

Bolu only turned five in May 2016.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

