Wizkid's son with Binta Diamond Diallo, turned one today, January 17, 2017, and the Guinean model shared the cutest photos via her Instagram page to celebrate.

The toddler looked adorable, perched on his mum's leg with a crown on his head, at what seemed to be a Micky Mouse themed birthday party.

ALSO READ: 10 adorable photos of Wizkid’s 2nd son

Another cute shot shows him on a couch with a balloon showing his new age, beside him.

The birth of the singer's second son, Ayo Balogun Jr rocked social media in 2016 after Diallo made her pregnancy and delivery public knowledge.

Although Wizkid is yet to publicly acknowledge Ayo Jr, DNA results have since proven that the one-year-old is very much his son.

ALSO READ: Wizkid Pop star replies those criticising him for having baby mamas

Wizkid is also father to five-year-old Boluwatife Balogun, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Sola Ogudu.

Bolu only turned five in May 2016.