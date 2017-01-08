Wizkid Singer's babymama, Shola Ogudu gets engaged

Oluwanishola Ogudu, the babymama of Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid, has reportedly gotten engaged.

This is according to a report by Instablog9ja, which produced an image displaying an engagement ring on the finger of Ogudu with the caption "Yes!!!".

It was a time to take shot shots as an Instagram user with the ID, 'official_zaynab1', who sent a congratulatory message to her referred to Wizkid's second Babymama, Binta Diamond Diallo, as a prostitute.

The comment reads, "Tell dem @soji4440 d other baby mama is a PROSTITUTE @bluediamond224."

Diallo, who is based in Atlanta, United States, broke the news that Wizkid was the father of her child on Monday, January 25, 2016.

The singer, through his management however went on to deny that he is responsible for the baby.

A DNA test shared by the Guinean mother was all the proof needed to confirm that the pop singer was actually the forebearer of the child.