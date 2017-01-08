Wizkid Singer's babymama, Shola Ogudu gets engaged

A picture posted on Instagram by a news source showed the babymama with an engagement ring.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wizkid play

Wizkid

(Pulse)

Wizkid Singer's alleged babymama share son's photos
Wizkid Music star is in love with Justin Skye!
Wizkid Singer's alleged baby mama flaunts kids in new photo
Pulse Opinion Wizkid is dating Justine Skye
Wizkid Pop star confirms relationship with Justin Skye?
Wizkid Is pop star Nigeria's biggest male celebrity now?
Wizkid DNA test confirms singer's second child

Oluwanishola Ogudu, the babymama of Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid, has reportedly gotten engaged.

This is according to a report by Instablog9ja, which produced an image displaying an engagement ring on the finger of Ogudu with the caption "Yes!!!".

Wizkid's babymama, Oluwanishola Ogudu, is now engaged according to Instablog9ja. play

Wizkid's babymama, Oluwanishola Ogudu, is now engaged according to Instablog9ja.

(Instagram)

It was a time to take shot shots as an Instagram user with the ID, 'official_zaynab1', who sent a congratulatory message to her referred to Wizkid's second Babymama, Binta Diamond Diallo, as a prostitute.

The comment reads, "Tell dem @soji4440 d other baby mama is a PROSTITUTE @bluediamond224."

Wizkid's second baby mama, Binta Diamond Diallo and her son. play

Wizkid's second baby mama, Binta Diamond Diallo and her son.

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Music star is in love with Justin Skye!

Diallo, who is based in Atlanta, United States, broke the news that Wizkid was the father of her child on Monday, January 25, 2016.

The singer, through his management however went on to deny that he is responsible for the baby.

DNA test confirming Wizkid's paternity play

DNA test confirming Wizkid's paternity

(Instagram)

 

A DNA test shared by the Guinean mother was all the proof needed to confirm that the pop singer was actually the forebearer of the child.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Di'ja Singer finally reveals husband's face [PHOTO]bullet
2 Daniel Wilson Singer says President Buhari's regime is a shambullet
3 Teju Babyface Show host explains why he quit comedybullet

Celebs

The Emir of Kano is seen holding his grand-daughter.
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir of Kano welcomes first grand-daughter
 
Timaya Singer criticized for allegedly insulting journalists
Omo Baba
Omo Baba Comedian sets new goals following recent marriage
Daddy Showkey
Daddy Showkey 'I was once accused of stealing a dog' - Singer