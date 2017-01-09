Wizkid Singer's baby mama is not engaged

Oluwanishola Ogudu, the baby mama of Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid, has debunked engagement rumours.

Instablog9ja produced an image displaying an engagement ring on the finger of Ogudu with the caption "Yes!!!".

But the entrepreneur has denied getting a ring. According to her, "Shola is not engaged. She would be eventually at the right time to the right man (Amen). But don't chase him away with false news please."

Meanwhile, an Instagram user, Zaynab, then referred to Wizkid's second Babymama, Binta Diamond Diallo, as a prostitute.

The comment reads, "Tell dem @soji4440 d other baby mama is a PROSTITUTE @bluediamond224."

Diallo, who is based in Atlanta, United States, broke the news that Wizkid was the father of her child on Monday, January 25, 2016.

The singer, through his management however went on to deny being responsible until a DNA test result emerged.