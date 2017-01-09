Wizkid Singer's baby mama is not engaged

Wizkid, Ogudugu Shola and their son Boluwatife play

Wizkid, Ogudugu Shola and their son Boluwatife

(Instagram)

Oluwanishola Ogudu, the baby mama of Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid, has debunked engagement rumours.

Instablog9ja produced an image displaying an engagement ring on the finger of Ogudu with the caption "Yes!!!".

Shola Ogudu denies engagement rumours (Instagram)

 

But the entrepreneur has denied getting a ring. According to her, "Shola is not engaged. She would be eventually at the right time to the right man (Amen). But don't chase him away with false news please."

Wizkid's babymama, Oluwanishola Ogudu, is now engaged according to Instablog9ja. play

Wizkid's babymama, Oluwanishola Ogudu, is now engaged according to Instablog9ja.

(Instagram)

Meanwhile, an Instagram user, Zaynab, then referred to Wizkid's second Babymama, Binta Diamond Diallo, as a prostitute.

The comment reads, "Tell dem @soji4440 d other baby mama is a PROSTITUTE @bluediamond224."

Diallo, who is based in Atlanta, United States, broke the news that Wizkid was the father of her child on Monday, January 25, 2016.

Wizkid with his alleged baby mama Binta Diamond Diallo (Blue Diamond) play

Wizkid with his alleged baby mama Binta Diamond Diallo (Blue Diamond)

(The Shade Room )

 

The singer, through his management however went on to deny being responsible until a DNA test result emerged.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream.

