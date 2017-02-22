Wizkid, Justin Skye Music star's rumoured flame wasn't subbing him

This comes after Twitter users claim Wizkid and Justin Skye are currently at each other's neck.

Puppy love, Wizkid and Justine Sky in the studio play

Puppy love, Wizkid and Justine Sky in the studio

(Instagram/wizkidayo )

Apparently all is well between Wizid and former flame, Justin Skye.

The crooner who 'sort of' confirmed his relationship with US singer Justin Skye back in October last year, took to Twitter on February 21, 2017, saying, "I enjoy my own company."

 

Justin was then reported to have replied him tweeting, "hi, my name is & co."

Actually Justin was just replying to Vogue UK's tweet.

 

  play

According to Justin, it's just one of those things black women have to face in the fashion industry.

 

Meanwhile, Wizkid and Justin are reportedly no longer together. Rumours of their breakup started when he debuted his single 'Daddy Yo' featuring Effiah last year December.

The 'Ojuelegba' star is now said to be dating Effiah. Unconfirmed industry reports have it that the duo is in a quiet relationship.

Neither has come forward to confirm it.

In June 2016, rumours began to surface that Wizkid, 26 and Skye, 20 had started dating.

He once shared a photo of him and Skye with the caption, "No questions!" Meanwhile, the female singer signed to Roc Nation had previously expressed her admiration for Wizkid and his music which has now crossed over into the United States.

On her birthday on August 24, 2016, he sent a simple shout out to Justine Skye. "Happy birthday!!!" he wrote alongside a sexy photo of the singer.

Prior to being romantically attached to Justine Skye, Wizkid was in an on and off relationship with Tania Omotayo from 2012 to 2015.

In January 2016, Wizkid announced via a press release that he was no longer dating Tania Omotayo after the news was leaked that the former EME singer had fathered a baby with a US based woman by the name Binta Diamond Diallo.

