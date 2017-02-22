Apparently all is well between Wizid and former flame, Justin Skye.

The crooner who 'sort of' confirmed his relationship with US singer Justin Skye back in October last year, took to Twitter on February 21, 2017, saying, "I enjoy my own company."

Justin was then reported to have replied him tweeting, "hi, my name is & co."

Actually Justin was just replying to Vogue UK's tweet.

Bella, Lily, Kendall and co partied in London last night – see what they got up to, here: https://t.co/g3m02FNwk0 https://t.co/nSrxE1e7Ce — VOGUE.CO.UK (@BritishVogue) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

According to Justin, it's just one of those things black women have to face in the fashion industry.

This really isn't that big of a deal compared to other situations we face as black women. But I appreciate how y'all were on GO for me luv — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Meanwhile, Wizkid and Justin are reportedly no longer together. Rumours of their breakup started when he debuted his single 'Daddy Yo' featuring Effiah last year December.

The 'Ojuelegba' star is now said to be dating Effiah. Unconfirmed industry reports have it that the duo is in a quiet relationship.

Neither has come forward to confirm it.

In June 2016, rumours began to surface that Wizkid, 26 and Skye, 20 had started dating.

ALSO READ: Pop star reacts to rumours of him dating Justine Skye

He once shared a photo of him and Skye with the caption, "No questions!" Meanwhile, the female singer signed to Roc Nation had previously expressed her admiration for Wizkid and his music which has now crossed over into the United States.

ALSO READ: Wizkid sends birthday shout out to Justine Skye

On her birthday on August 24, 2016, he sent a simple shout out to Justine Skye. "Happy birthday!!!" he wrote alongside a sexy photo of the singer.

ALSO READ: Why Wizkid is every girl's dream

Prior to being romantically attached to Justine Skye, Wizkid was in an on and off relationship with Tania Omotayo from 2012 to 2015.