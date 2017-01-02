Victoria Inyama :  Read actress' amazing tribute to Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday, January 1, 2016, and she received a unique message from former colleague, Victoria Inyama.

Although the actress got an outpouring of love from her fans, friends and industry colleagues one particular message stood out.

Victoria Inyama posted an adorable throwback photo to wish her longtime friend all the best.

She wrote, "Won’t even bother with filter

From d 1st day we met in Unilag

Your smile was sweet and innocent

You were and still is very active (gragracious) Your humour is bae

We grew as friends together. We laughed & shared our dreams part of which we are living out today

Doe our roads went separate

Throughout life’s pains, tears, gains and successes

I look at you and remember those prayers and night vigils( mercy can pray sha) Bini geh.

And I say Happy Happy Birthday To You. God bless you and keep you today and always darling. It will only keep getting better.

Great Akokites. #living #laughing #loving #lifeisgood."