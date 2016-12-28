Home > Celebrities >

Ubi Franklin :  "With you I haven't lost" manager tells son

This comes after Lilian Esoro stops using Franklin as her surname on Instagram.

Jayden Franklin play

Jayden Franklin

(Instagram)

Ubi Franklin Manager attends movie premiere without Lilian Esoro
Headies 2016 Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro did not attend music awards together
Pulse List 2016 15 celebrity baby arrivals of the year
Ubi Franklin Manager reflects gravely on his marriage
Lilian Esoro Actress celebrates amidst divorce rumours
Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro "I want to slap you both silly" - Kemi Olunloyo to couple
Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin Celebrity couple reignite breakup rumours
Pulse List 2016 5 talked about Nigerian celebrity couples of the year
Pulse List 2016 5 epic clapbacks from celebs in 2016
"Lost in Us" Watch Uche Jombo, Lilian Esoro, Okey Uzoeshi in 2nd trailer

Ubi Franklin seems to have confirmed rumours that his marriage to Lilian Esoro is over.

The Triple MG boss took to Instagram on December 27, 2016, sharing a photo of himself and son, Jaden, dressed in all white for a wedding.

Ubi Franklin shares this photo with his son Jayden (Instagram)

 

"My Reality Love you Forever @jaydenubifranklin #weddingoff with My son, with you I haven't Lost ✌ Serving You some All white," he captioned the shot.

play

 

This comes after Lilian Esoro stopped using Franklin as her surname on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin continue to fuel rumours they have both gone their separate ways. The duo were spotted at the just concluded Headies awards at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos seperately.

Ubi was seen arriving with pals AY Makun and Kcee few minutes before the event started while Lilian Esoro came in later in a dazzling evening dress.

