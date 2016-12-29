Ubi Franklin :  Manager gets rid of wedding ring

Ubi Franklin has just confirmed what has been on everyone's lips. Yes! Apparently, Ubi and Lilian Esoro have parted ways for good in the most unprecedented manner.

The duo after posting subtle hints on social media have finally parted ways.

The Triple MG boss recently flashed a wristwatch gifted to him by veteran Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba and his wedding band was off.

This comes after Lilian Esoro stopped using Franklin as her surname on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin continue to fuel rumours they have both gone their separate ways. The Triple MG boss took to Instagram on December 27, 2016, sharing a photo of himself and son, Jaden, dressed in all white for a wedding.

"My Reality Love you Forever @jaydenubifranklin #weddingoff with My son, with you I haven't Lost ✌ Serving You some All white," he captioned the shot.

The duo were spotted at the just concluded Headies awards at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos seperately.

Ubi was seen arriving with pals AY Makun and Kcee few minutes before the event started while Lilian Esoro came in later in a dazzling evening dress.