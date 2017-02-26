Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj Here's all you missed from music star's epic social media clash

Fans started to blow up Trigga’s mentions after some old exchanges between Trey Songz and Meek Mill came to lime light again.

  • Published:
Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz play

Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz

(Google)

Social media has been on fire ever since Remy Ma released her lethal diss song ‘shETHER’ on Saturday, February 25, 2017, aimed at Nicki Minaj.

 

The lyrics on the song, which lay several accusations on Nicki, have received some hilarious reactions from listeners, especially Trey Songz.

Trey Songz was one of the persons mentioned on the epic diss track.

play Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz (Google)

 

Only time you touch a trigga is when you f*cked Trey Songz,” raps Remy, implying that they have slept together in the past.

Fans started to blow up Trigga's mentions after some old exchanges between Trey Songz and Meek Mill came to lime light again.

Trey songs hit everything I’m convinced! That go on my application for chicks …. Did trey hit it? Lol” wrote Meek in early 2015.

play Between Meek Mill and Trey Songz back in 2015 (Google)

 

Trey had replied with a couple funny tweets, but when he woke up on February 26, 2017, he saw them come up again in his feed. “Even when you stay out of the way they will have ya name all in some shit. Wake up to new comedy everyday. Focus,” wrote the singer.

Between Trey Songz and Meek Mill play

Between Trey Songz and Meek Mill

(Twitter)

Shortly after, he took to his Instagram page and posted a couple of stories where he denied ever having sex with Nicki.

But presumably not aware of that, Nicki responded to Trey with some harsh words on Twitter, “Lol. Wut u SHOULD be saying is that it’s not true, seeing as it’s not. Real n*ggaz do real things.. I done gotchu 6 million plaques.

play Between Nicki and Trey Songz (Google)

Trey replied to Nicki, saying that he’s already denied the claims on his Instagram. Nicki’s tweets have since then been deleted from her account but you can find the screen shots below.

play Between Nicki and Trey Songz (Google)

play Between Nicki and Trey Songz (Google)

 

'Shether' was in response to Nicki Minaj's jabs on 'Fake Love',  a collaboration between the Young Money Queen and Atlanta trap legend Gucci Mane. "Oooohhh, oh you the qu-e-e-the queen of this here?/One platinum plaque, album flopped, bitch, where? (bitch, where?)" taunted Nicki Minaj on the track.

play

 

After the release of 'Shether', Nicki Minaj quickly took to Instagram to respond. She made fun of the low sales of Remy Ma's joint album with Fat Joe titled 'Plata O Plomo'.

