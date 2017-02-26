Social media has been on fire ever since Remy Ma released her lethal diss song ‘shETHER’ on Saturday, February 25, 2017, aimed at Nicki Minaj.

"You wanna see a dead body" (little kid from BoyzNdaHood voice) @nickiminaj #Barz #AndBARZonly… https://t.co/3ci8FD8Es8 — Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The lyrics on the song, which lay several accusations on Nicki, have received some hilarious reactions from listeners, especially Trey Songz.

Trey Songz was one of the persons mentioned on the epic diss track.

“Only time you touch a trigga is when you f*cked Trey Songz,” raps Remy, implying that they have slept together in the past.

Fans started to blow up Trigga’s mentions after some old exchanges between Trey Songz and Meek Mill came to lime light again.

“Trey songs hit everything I’m convinced! That go on my application for chicks …. Did trey hit it? Lol” wrote Meek in early 2015.

Trey had replied with a couple funny tweets, but when he woke up on February 26, 2017, he saw them come up again in his feed. “Even when you stay out of the way they will have ya name all in some shit. Wake up to new comedy everyday. Focus,” wrote the singer.

Shortly after, he took to his Instagram page and posted a couple of stories where he denied ever having sex with Nicki.

But presumably not aware of that, Nicki responded to Trey with some harsh words on Twitter, “Lol. Wut u SHOULD be saying is that it’s not true, seeing as it’s not. Real n*ggaz do real things.. I done gotchu 6 million plaques.”

Trey replied to Nicki, saying that he’s already denied the claims on his Instagram. Nicki’s tweets have since then been deleted from her account but you can find the screen shots below.

'Shether' was in response to Nicki Minaj's jabs on 'Fake Love', a collaboration between the Young Money Queen and Atlanta trap legend Gucci Mane. "Oooohhh, oh you the qu-e-e-the queen of this here?/One platinum plaque, album flopped, bitch, where? (bitch, where?)" taunted Nicki Minaj on the track.