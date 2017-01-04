Toyin Lawani Celebrity stylist’s son oozes sophistication in birthday photo shoot

Toyin Lawani just lives to play dress up with her son and his birthday was the perfect opportunity to do so.

Lord Maine turns 3 play

Lord Maine turns 3

(instagram)

Toyin Lawani’s son, Lord Maine, seemed far older than his age as he posed for a shoot marking his third birthday.

The son of the celebrity stylist turned three-year-old on Sunday, January 1, 2017, and his mum shared some amazing photos of the toddler via her Instagram page.

Lord Maine posed with two armed security guards in most of the photos, looking far more sophisticated than his age suggests.

Rocking a three piece suit, a heavily embellished Agbada ensemble and showing off his street style, Lord Maine was simply exquisite for the shoot.

Toying shares the toddler with her partner, Lord Triggs, whom she has dated off and on and has a daughter from a previous relationship.

See photos from the shoot above.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
