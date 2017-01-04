Toyin Lawani Celebrity stylist’s son oozes sophistication in birthday photo shoot

Toyin Lawani’s son, Lord Maine, seemed far older than his age as he posed for a shoot marking his third birthday.

The son of the celebrity stylist turned three-year-old on Sunday, January 1, 2017, and his mum shared some amazing photos of the toddler via her Instagram page.

Lord Maine posed with two armed security guards in most of the photos, looking far more sophisticated than his age suggests.

Rocking a three piece suit, a heavily embellished Agbada ensemble and showing off his street style, Lord Maine was simply exquisite for the shoot.

Toying shares the toddler with her partner, Lord Triggs, whom she has dated off and on and has a daughter from a previous relationship .

