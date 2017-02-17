Tonto Dikeh 'The stories about me cheating was sponsored' - Churchill

Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill has revealed he never cheated on his wife.

The businessman when asked by a family friend, Yetty Gold, why he has refused to reconcile with his wife Churchill replied her comments saying, "We had a problem. Not about cheating. The stories about PA and cheating was sponsored to cover. I don't have an actress as a PA in my comapny."

Meanwhile, actor Uche Maduagwu claimed that the actress left her home because husband, Oladunni Churchill was gay.

ALSO READ: Actress' husband shuts down separation rumours

According to Uche, Churchill was having an affair with Bobrisky and celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry.

Pulse reported that Churchill denied these allegations . Now, Tonto Dikeh has come out to say she doesn't know this actor and has never had a conversation with him.

ALSO READ: 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage

According to her, Uche should keep her marital problems out of his mouth and respect her baby's privacy.

The mum of one took to Instagram celebrating her little boy as he turns one with a heart-warming message.

She shared some new photos of her little boy with an emotional post.