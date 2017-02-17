Tonto Dikeh 'The stories about me cheating was sponsored' - Churchill

The businessman when asked by a family friend, Yetty Gold, why he has refused to reconcile with his wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match play

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match

(instagram)

Pulse Nigeria Poll Should Tonto Dikeh and Churchill share custody of their son?
Tonto Dikeh Actress reveals son's face, pens emotional note to him
Tonto Dikeh Actress' baby's face finally revealed [PHOTO]
Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband shuts down separation rumours
Pulse List 8 Celebrity mums boasting about their kids
Tonto Dikeh Actress responds to husband's gay allegations
Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband says he wants 'exclusive' access to son
Tonto Dikeh Actress confirms separation from husband
Tonto Dikeh Actress doesn't want to talk about her marriage
Pulse List 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage

Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill has revealed he never cheated on his wife.

The businessman when asked by a family friend, Yetty Gold, why he has refused to reconcile with his wife Churchill replied her comments saying, "We had a problem. Not about cheating. The stories about PA and cheating was sponsored to cover. I don't have an actress as a PA in my comapny."

play

 

Meanwhile, actor Uche Maduagwu claimed that the actress left her home because husband, Oladunni Churchill was gay.

ALSO READ: Actress' husband shuts down separation rumours

According to Uche, Churchill was having an affair with Bobrisky and celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry.

Tonto Dikeh and husband play

Tonto Dikeh and husband

(Instagram)

 

Pulse reported that Churchill denied these allegations. Now, Tonto Dikeh has come out to say she doesn't know this actor and has never had a conversation with him.

ALSO READ: 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage

According to her, Uche should keep her marital problems out of his mouth and respect her baby's privacy.

The mum of one took to Instagram celebrating her little boy as he turns one with a heart-warming message.

play

 

She shared some new photos of her little boy with an emotional post.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriagebullet
2 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet
3 Mercy Johnson Actress' Valentine's day present is the sweetest [WATCH]bullet

Celebs

Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Defamation lawsuit against comedian dismissed
Tonto Dikeh and son, Andre
Tonto Dikeh Actress reveals son's face, pens emotional note to him
Benita Okojie
Benita Okojie Gospel singer mourns death of father
Eric Arubayi
Eric Arubayi Family releases late singer's burial details