Tonto Dikeh Pulse Exclusive: 'I know how to reach my son' - actress' husband

The businessman and philanthropist was accused by his wife of not seeing their son.

Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill, has just revealed he keeps in touch with his son.

The businessman and philanthropist was accused by his wife of not seeing their son.

Tonto Dikeh and son play

Tonto Dikeh and son

(Instagram)

He told Pulse through his spokesman, Mr Paul,

"Two adults who have a child together know how to reach each other.  These things that fly around, most of it are not true. Mot of it never even emanated from the parties involved.

Some media outlets sensationalise all these things so they can sell.

So, these issues are not what they are really. If he wants to reach his son, he knows how to. She didn't say most of those things I'm sure of that."

Pulse also asked if the Tonto Dikeh Foundation and Churchill Foundation are still partners.

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match play

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match

(instagram)

His spokesman, Mr Paul told our correspondent,

"The two foundations are not the same and do not pursue the same objectives.

Yes, we had things to do together in the past because now we're focused on agriculture and entrepreneurship and I'm not sure that's one of the things they're focused on."

