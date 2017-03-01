Tonto Dikeh Pulse Exclusive: Churchill talks reconciliation with actress

Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni play

Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni at her surprise birthday party

(misspetite)

Tonto Dikeh's husband, Oladunni Churchill has revealed he remains positive about his marriage.

Pulse asked the businessman if he plans on reconciling with his wife he told us he remains positive.

According to him, "I remain positive."

Still speaking on his marital drama, spokesman Mr Paul says,

"I will not like to refer to it as a drama. Because Mr Chairman holds this issue closely to heart and it's a private family affair. And I will implore Nigerians and the populace to allow private things to remain private."

On Tonto Dikeh's allegations she's treating sexually transmitted diseases,

"All the things you are hearing about medical issues and all they are entirely false."

Also talking about Tonto's claim the gifts supposedly given to her by Churchill wasn't,

"The chairman respects the privacy of his family there may be issues and wants to keep things private. I'll like to put the record straight that many people already know that if you give your wife a gift it remains a gift.

Yes, there may be disparaging comments there may be issues but what has been given as a gift remains a gift.

Some people may not be able to control their temper and say things that are not true. We know that these things are not true."

Meanwhile, Churchill told Pulse he never laid his hands on Tonto Dikeh denying the domestic violence allegations.

