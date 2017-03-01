Tonto Dikeh Pulse Exclusive: Actress' husband denies domestic violence accusation

Tonto while spilling the tea on her failed marriage to Oladunni Churchill claimed she suffered domestic and verbal abuse.

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015 play

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015

(Canaan Bee Photography)

Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they don't care about Tonto Dikeh's marital drama
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Please, Tonto Dikeh do not write a book
Pulse Nigeria Poll Should Tonto Dikeh spill her marital secrets on social media?
Tonto Dikeh Actress claims she treated several STDs when she was with her husband
Tonto Dikeh Actress spills more dirt on husband
Pulse Opinion Tonto Dikeh is happy without her husband, let her be!
Tonto Dikeh Actress accuses husband of domestic violence
Tonto Dikeh Actress is crushing on herself amidst marital drama
Tonto Dikeh 'The stories about me cheating was sponsored' - Churchill
Tonto Dikeh 'Go back to your husband' - comedian Gandoki

Last week, February 24, 2017, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh accused her husband of domestic violence.

Tonto while spilling the tea on her failed marriage to Oladunni Churchill claimed she suffered domestic and verbal abuse.

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill... when the going was good play

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill... when the going was good

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh is happy without her husband, let her be!

Pulse then reached out to the businessman and Chairman of Churchill Foundation who exclusively told us he never laid his hands on her.

Speaking with his spokesman, Mr Paul, "Domestic violence is a No No because the ideals of the big church foundation does not support things like domestic violence because if you have a mother and child ambassador how are you supposed to abuse either a mother and a child.

Churchill hasn't come out to say anything because he holds her in high esteem and respects the privacy of his family."

All this comes after the mum of one said her husband used her as a punching bag.

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match play

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match

(instagram)

ALSO READ: Actress is crushing on herself amidst marital drama

"It's very simple having a husband who cheats on a roll and uses you for a punching bag and suffering gross verbal abuse.

Sun up to sun down in my home. I look pretty because I'm serving a living God who never sleeps."

Tonto also disclosed her union to Oladunni Churchill was a sham full of lies, deceit and above all cheating.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro Estranged couple reunited?bullet
2 Diamond Platnumz Singer probed over drug traffickingbullet
3 Don Jazzy Producer helps final year student with school feesbullet

Celebs

2face Idibia
2Face Idibia Singer explains reason for N3.5m donation for welfare of IDPs
Saint West and mum, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reality star shares adorable photos of Saint West
Tiwa Savage's man crush
Photo Of The Day Meet Tiwa Savage's man crush
Mercy Johnson and hubby, Prince Okojie
Mercy Johnson Actress' husband talks what keeps his marriage going