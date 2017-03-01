Tonto Dikeh Pulse Exclusive: Actress' husband denies domestic violence accusation

Last week, February 24, 2017, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh accused her husband of domestic violence.

Tonto while spilling the tea on her failed marriage to Oladunni Churchill claimed she suffered domestic and verbal abuse.

Pulse then reached out to the businessman and Chairman of Churchill Foundation who exclusively told us he never laid his hands on her.

Speaking with his spokesman, Mr Paul, "Domestic violence is a No No because the ideals of the big church foundation does not support things like domestic violence because if you have a mother and child ambassador how are you supposed to abuse either a mother and a child.

Churchill hasn't come out to say anything because he holds her in high esteem and respects the privacy of his family."

All this comes after the mum of one said her husband used her as a punching bag .

"It's very simple having a husband who cheats on a roll and uses you for a punching bag and suffering gross verbal abuse.

Sun up to sun down in my home. I look pretty because I'm serving a living God who never sleeps."