Tonto Dikeh 'Go back to your husband' - comedian Gandoki

Following their recent marital setback, the comedian in an open letter pleads with Tonto to go back to her husband.

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram)

Popular comedian Gandoki, real name Tony Ereku, has urged Tonto Dikeh to reconcile with her husband, Oladunni Churchill.

Tonto Dikeh and husband play

Tonto Dikeh and husband

(Instagram)

 

In a now deleted Instagram post Gandoki wrote:

Tonto my sister, you no sabi say wen you marry, many girls wey think say them no get hope to settle down, all find husband eventually?

You truly motivated a lot of them, but your untimely breakup will give those ladies a sour taste in their mouth and family,…Abi you want us to get more single mother’s or baby mamas?

It is on record that the Xmas of 2015 had the highest number of weddings and engagements in the south East, South South and even south-west.

play Gandoki (Google)

 

Tonto Dikeh, the Poko mama, Abeg, Abeg, na Abeg I take God beg you, make your homework, extending your movie roles to marriage dramas, breaks the heart of thousands of your teeming fans.

Instagram stunt of your personal affairs is expected to attract diverse interferences and attacks of different degrees.

Let’s keep fantasising that all is well,….we never believed that your Mr X whom you held so dearly and, that was a hard nut to unveil, is today your fellow actor in “Tonto Dikeh Instagram Marriage Part 1 and Tonto Dikeh & Son Go Missing Part 2.

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015 play

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015

(Canaan Bee Photography)

 

“Oga Churchill, when we ever meet, I will inform you more….we dey wait to see una together for event, nothing concern me with the blackmail story from one of you but…it breaks my heart!

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

