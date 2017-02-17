Tonto Dikeh Actress reveals son's face, pens emotional note to him

The mum of one took to Instagram celebrating her little boy as he turns one with a heart-warming message.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tonto Dikeh and son, Andre play

Tonto Dikeh and son, Andre

(Instagram)

Pulse Nigeria Poll Should Tonto Dikeh and Churchill share custody of their son?
Tonto Dikeh Actress responds to husband's gay allegations
Tonto Dikeh "I don't know Bobrisky" actress' husband denies gay reports
Pulse List 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage
Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband says he wants 'exclusive' access to son
Tonto Dikeh Actress doesn't want to talk about her marriage
Tonto Dikeh Actress plans to send over 1000 children to school
#ThrowbackThursday Check out this picture of Tonto Dikeh as a child
Pulse List Tonto Dikeh and husband are still together, here's proof
Tonto Dikeh Actress is drug-free and she has proof

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh is ecstatic about son, King Andre's birthday today.

The mum of one took to Instagram celebrating her little boy as he turns one with a heart-warming message.

play King Andre is one (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Actress' husband shuts down separation rumours

She shared some new photos of her little boy writing:

"Happy birthday my Love!

Where do I even begin! This angel right here was sent from God to do wonders. My son! My little King! You have been my biggest strength and joy. Sometimes I feel as though I need a spare heart to help contain my love for you. (In tears)My baby boy, I have a son.

ALSO READ: 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage

The ocean to my eyes. The calm in my life. The one that soothes my soul with just a glance in your eyes. My prayer for you is that you walk in the path God has set for you. Everything else will fall into place! I will make sure you do not waiver from that set path. It is my duty as your mother. My obligation to you and the almighty God that put you in my care.

play Tonto Dikeh and son, Andre (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Actress' husband says he wants 'exclusive' access to son

As you enter your first year on this earth may you continue to experience abundant happiness and joy. Unexplainable success and favour! Incomprehensible blessing from all corners of the earth.

Always remember that your father is the creator of this world. So you must tread it with confidence. He is the almighty God, so do not ever fear or feel flawed in your life. You will do wonders.

Tonto Dikeh and son, Andre play

Tonto Dikeh and son, Andre

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Actress doesn't want to talk about her marriage

As you take your baby steps may they grow into big strides and may you walk into more blessings! Just know that Mummy will be there at your back cheering you on as your personal cheerleader. I love you Baby! Always and forever!"

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriagebullet
2 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet
3 Mercy Johnson Actress' Valentine's day present is the sweetest [WATCH]bullet

Celebs

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match
Tonto Dikeh 'The stories about me cheating was sponsored' - Churchill
Benita Okojie
Benita Okojie Gospel singer mourns death of father
Eric Arubayi
Eric Arubayi Family releases late singer's burial details
Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni
Tonto Dikeh Actress responds to husband's gay allegations