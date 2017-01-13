Tonto Dikeh Actress' marriage reportedly crashes as she apologises to Mercy Johnson

It seems Tonto Dikeh's 17-month old marriage is on the rocks as she apologises to Mercy Johnson for calling her daughter a witch.

Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni

Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni at her surprise birthday party

(misspetite)

It has been reported that the marriage of popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has crashed.

According to popular blogger Linda Ikeji, Tonto Dikeh's marriage is in trouble as another woman has stepped into the picture.

Fuelling this report is the fact that Tonto Dikeh removed her husband's surname from her Instagram account.

Tonto Dikeh & husband play

Tonto Dikeh & husband

(Instagram)

 

Linda Ikeji reached out to both camps. An unnamed aide of Tonto Dikeh's husband Oladunni Churchill said "haba, there's no issues at all, why do people like making issues out of nothing. The fact that she changed her name on social media does not imply crisis, what if it's for a business purpose."

A source close to Tonto Dikeh said: "they had a small issue but honestly it's nothing am sure they are fine."

Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni

Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni at her surprise birthday party

(misspetite)

 

In a twist of events, Tonto Dikeh apologised to fellow actress Mercy Johnson on Instagram for calling her daughter a witch back in 2013.

Tonto Dikeh wrote "Good morning world Since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson!!! @mercyjohnsonokojie Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago.I want to use this media to say I am so sorry, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart.I had no right to say what I did, I totally disgraced myself with that.

Mercy Johnson Okojie play

Mercy Johnson Okojie

(instagram)

ALSO READ: What can Nollywood learn from Tonto Dikeh's marriage?

"As a mom I do realise a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love..

"I am sorry MJ,I am sorry to your lil' girl or boy.. We don't have to love each other to realize when we are/went wrong•• I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologize to the fans I hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago ..To Err is human but to forgive is divine!!! Am not trying to be the better person,You deserve this apology for your Child for the Love I have for God..I found God and everything in my life changed,Let me tell you about him sometime.. God bless you and yours!!! Happy new year...

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram)

 

Take your time with the process of forgiving my ill mannered words to your infant but pls eventually do!! #2017 Amending All my Wrongs #2017 my year of positivity #Long overdue apology."

Mercy Johnson has accepted Tonto Dikeh's apology. "@tontolet am shaking and in tears as I read your post.I have learnt the more this morning that the holyspirit is true,cus by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning.am in shock.

"I always heard of what an Angel you are. Please, I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me.

"I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace.am already hugging you so tightly. it is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too.

Mercy Johnson Okojie play

Mercy Johnson Okojie

(instagram)

 

My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMAPURITY."

On January 2, 2017, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram to speak against male aggression towards women in marriages on January 2nd, 2017.

The earnest post is thought to be a reaction to news that a man beat his wife badly and stabbed her privates after he caught her cheating.

