Tonto Dikeh Actress claims she treated several STDs when she was with her husband

Star actress Tonto Dikeh has finally opened up on why she left her marital home.

The actress today, February 24, 2017, was asked by a fan to return home and her reply opened a can of worms concerning her union to Oladunni Churchill.

According to her, she allegedly treated so many sexually transmitted diseases while being married to Churchill.

According to her, "Nobody knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I know in marriage. If laughter is all they have then the karma that bites me awaits them all.

Thank for your love. Yes no marriage is perfect but mine was based on gross lies deceit, scam and many more darkness.

I loved the man no one begged me to, I take all the blame."

This comes after fans and friends have admonished the mum of one to go back to her husband.

News of Tonto Dikeh's separation started when it was reported that a certain woman had stepped into the picture. Tonto Dikeh also fuelled rumours when she removed her husband's surname from her Instagram account.

The duo have been at each others neck for some days now with Churchill demanding for exclusive access to his son.