Tonto Dikeh Actress claims she treated several STDs when she was with her husband

According to her, she treated so many sexually transmitted diseases while being married to Oladunni Churchill.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015 play

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015

(Canaan Bee Photography)

Star actress Tonto Dikeh has finally opened up on why she left her marital home.

The actress today, February 24, 2017, was asked by a fan to return home and her reply opened a can of worms concerning her union to Oladunni Churchill.

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram)

According to her, she allegedly treated so many sexually transmitted diseases while being married to Churchill.

play Between Tonto Dikeh and a fan (Instagram)

According to her, "Nobody knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I know in marriage. If laughter is all they have then the karma that bites me awaits them all.

Thank for your love. Yes no marriage is perfect but mine was based on gross lies deceit, scam and many more darkness.

I loved the man no one begged me to, I take all the blame."

This comes after fans and friends have admonished the mum of one to go back to her husband.

News of Tonto Dikeh's separation started when it was reported that a certain woman had stepped into the picture. Tonto Dikeh also fuelled rumours when she removed her husband's surname from her Instagram account.

The duo have been at each others neck for some days now with Churchill demanding for exclusive access to his son.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

