Tonto Dikeh Actress celebrates son at 11 months

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, 31, took to Instagram today, January 17, 2017, celebrating her little boy at 11 months old.

She shared a throwback photo on the photo sharing app writing, "My BABY, my Love, my Heart, my Life my Wealth, my greatness I watch you grow each day into a fine young boy.

Every moment spent with you I know God Loves you, My Love for you Knows no end!

I will never stop praying for you!!

I will never stop been better for Us!!

God has a plan for you, And you will Live Long to Actualize it.Your destiny is covered by the blood of Jesus, You will be unstoppable, unmoveable, You shall be a pillar of support and joy to millions...You shall Rule my son, May the heavens celebrate with me as You mark 11months in my precious Hands.

God bless you KINGY, God keep you safe KINGY, I love you too much for words.

You are the definition of Gods glory.

#Happybest11monthsofmyLife."

All this comes as rumours of a failed marriage continues to trail the actress .

Tonto Dikeh and her partner, Oladunni Churchill celebrated their first wedding anniversary on August 29, 2016.

Not too long ago, Tonto Dikeh was known more for being controversial and grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons.

Since she’s gotten married the former DB artiste has taken it easy. Now that she is a mother Tonto Dikeh is the total opposite of her public persona.