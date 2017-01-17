Tonto Dikeh Actress celebrates son at 11 months

Tonto Dikeh can't stop talking about her little King as he turns 11 months old.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram)

Tonto Dikeh Actress' marriage reportedly crashes as she apologises to Mercy Johnson
Flashback Friday Tonto Dikeh, Oladunni Churchill’s colourful traditional wedding
Victoria Inyama Actress wades into Tonto Dikeh's apology to Mercy Johnson
Pulse List 2016 15 celebrity baby arrivals of the year
Tonto Dikeh-Churchill Actress shares relationship advice, says "no one is out of your league"
Tonto Dikeh Actress gets 2017 Lexus car from husband
Pulse List All the times Tonto Dikeh's husband surprised her with expensive gifts
Tonto Dikeh Actress has fans talking with massive throwback picture
Pulse List Celebrities we've missed seeing on the red carpet
Relationship Talk Tonto Dikeh advises men against violence in relationships

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, 31, took to Instagram today, January 17, 2017, celebrating her little boy at 11 months old.

Tonto Dikeh and son play

Tonto Dikeh and son

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Actress celebrates son as he turns 4 months old

She shared a throwback photo on the photo sharing app writing, "My BABY, my Love, my Heart, my Life my Wealth, my greatness I watch you grow each day into a fine young boy.

Every moment spent with you I know God Loves you, My Love for you Knows no end!

I will never stop praying for you!!

I will never stop been better for Us!!

God has a plan for you, And you will Live Long to Actualize it.Your destiny is covered by the blood of Jesus, You will be unstoppable, unmoveable, You shall be a pillar of support and joy to millions...You shall Rule my son, May the heavens celebrate with me as You mark 11months in my precious Hands.

God bless you KINGY, God keep you safe KINGY, I love you too much for words.

You are the definition of Gods glory.

#Happybest11monthsofmyLife."

All this comes as rumours of a failed marriage continues to trail the actress.

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015 play

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015

(Canaan Bee Photography)

ALSO READ: actress' husband gets her a iPhone 7 Rose Gold.

Tonto Dikeh and her partner, Oladunni Churchill celebrated their first wedding anniversary on August 29, 2016.

Not too long ago, Tonto Dikeh was known more for being controversial and grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons.

Since she’s gotten married the former DB artiste has taken it easy. Now that she is a mother Tonto Dikeh is the total opposite of her public persona.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress' marriage reportedly crashes as she apologises to...bullet
2 Sarah Ofili 'Ikechukwu is a pathological liar' - modelbullet
3 Basketmouth Comedian gets knighted by the Queen of England?bullet

Celebs

Annie Idibia and 2Face Idibia
Annie Idibia Actress wants to die alongside 2face Idibia
Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla gave a good dance performance of Korede Bello's 'Do like that' song.
Iyabo Ojo Actress' 15-yr-old daughter is off to university
Ayo Balogun Jr turns one
Wizkid Singer's 2nd son turns 1 [Photos]
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife, Cynthia Obianodo alongside mother-in-law
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu "We miss you" media personality mourns mother-in-law