Tonto Dikeh Actress' baby's face finally revealed [PHOTO]

Tonto Dikeh's husband, Oladunni Churchill has just revealed the face of her baby boy, Andre.

The parents are currently celebrating his turning 11 months and the philanthropist took to Instagram to share this photo of himself and his little boy.

He shared the photo above with the caption, "What ever plan the devil has for you won't work, you shall excel and rule like the king that you are. I love you so much. #replica #thekingishere #kingandreaproperties."

This comes after reports that the marriage of the popular actress has crashed .

According to popular blogger Linda Ikeji, Tonto Dikeh's marriage is in trouble as another woman has stepped into the picture.

Fuelling this report is the fact that Tonto Dikeh removed her husband's surname from her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, an unnamed aide of Tonto Dikeh's husband Oladunni Churchill said "haba, there's no issues at all, why do people like making issues out of nothing. The fact that she changed her name on social media does not imply crisis, what if it's for a business purpose."

A source close to Tonto Dikeh said: "they had a small issue but honestly it's nothing am sure they are fine."

On January 2, 2017, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram to speak against male aggression towards women in marriages.

The earnest post is thought to be a reaction to news that a man beat his wife badly and stabbed her privates after he caught her cheating.