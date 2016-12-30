Toke Makinwa :  Tiwa Savage, Gbemi Olateru, others attend OAP's pyjama party [PHOTOS]

Media personality Toke Makinwa is balling into the New Year!

The author and TV host threw a pyjama party on December 29, 2016, at luxury house, Oasis Med Spa, Ikoyi.

Popular female artiste, Tiwa Savage, alongside Beat FM radio personality, Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru were present at the all night soiree.

Others include: Elohor Aisien, Arese Ugwu, Bolanle Olakunni, Latasha Ngwube and Yvonne Nwosu.

The evening kicked off with a pillow fight to cocktails tasting and deep conversations.

Apparently, Toke and her clique were toasting to a year of success. Guests were also treated to sweet and savoury treats in silky robes and ankara-style pyjamas.