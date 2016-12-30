Toke Makinwa :  Tiwa Savage, Gbemi Olateru, others attend OAP's pyjama party [PHOTOS]

Home > Celebrities >

The author and TV host threw a pyjama party on December 29, 2016, at luxury house, Oasis Med Spa, Ikoyi.

Media personality Toke Makinwa is balling into the New Year!

Popular female artiste, Tiwa Savage, alongside Beat FM radio personality, Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru were present at the all night soiree.

Others include: Elohor Aisien, Arese Ugwu, Bolanle Olakunni, Latasha Ngwube and Yvonne Nwosu.

The evening kicked off with a pillow fight to cocktails tasting and deep conversations.

Apparently, Toke and her clique were toasting to a year of success. Guests were also treated to sweet and savoury treats in silky robes and ankara-style pyjamas.

