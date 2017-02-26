Got 99 problems but a lawsuit ain't one! Toke Makinwa remains undaunted by the N100 million defamation lawsuit hanging over her head as she continues to promote her memoir, "On Becoming" in the UK.

The OAP's estranged husband, Maje Ayida, is suing her for what his lawyers have described as a book containing “defamatory words.”

According to them, "On Becoming" is an “exaggerated fabrication.”

The lawsuit comes after Makinwa was served with a legal document asking her to desist from promoting the book and recall all distributed copies for destruction.

Makinwa has been doing the exact opposite of this, going on to host a meet and greet over the weekend at the Revolution Restaurant in London, which happened to be sold out, Ynaija reports.

The guests were treated to cocktails and finger food as they discussed tips on building a successful brand and staying focused in the face of challenges.

Notable attendees include Funmi Iyanda, Yvonne Nelson, Lifestyle and beauty Vlogger Esther, Entertainment business promoter, King Smade amongst others.

Explaining the inspiration behind her memoir, Makinwa stated:

“Although I never planned to write a book, sharing the On Becoming project has brought me so much fulfillment. It has created a platform for me to connect and empower people with different experiences around the world.”

Ynaija reports that the event which saw about 100 guests, ended with a book signing session and photographs with the author.

Of course, this must have been too much for Ayida to handle, hence the lawsuit.

The Cable reports that Ayida through his lawyers, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP, initiated the proceedings on February 7 at the Lagos judicial division of the high court, Lagos state.

The fitness guru is also reportedly suing the publishers of the book, Kachifo Limited.

The legal documents also revealed that Ayida has asked the courts to donate the proceeds to four charities which will be nominated by him.

Last weekend, Ayida told Saturday Beats, that Makinwa's memoir hurt his brand as people tend to believe what they read about you.

Makinwa has gone on to promote her book , giving us the impression that she is ready to take on her estranged husband if need be .

