Seems like all is well between Maje Ayida's baby mama, Crystal Cunningham and Toke Makinwa.

The model shared a photo of her little boy, AJ, and Toke dropped a comment on the adorable photo.

"Cute boy," she wrote alongside the shot shared on February 26, 2017.

Crystal Cunningham is Maje Ayida's first baby mama. Anita Solomon is the second.

Meanwhile, the media personality remains undaunted by the N100 million defamation lawsuit hanging over her head as she continues to promote her memoir, "On Becoming" in the UK.

The OAP's estranged husband, Maje Ayida, is suing her for what his lawyers have described as a book containing “defamatory words.”

According to them, "On Becoming" is an “exaggerated fabrication.”

The lawsuit comes after Makinwa was served with a legal document asking her to desist from promoting the book and recall all distributed copies for destruction.

Makinwa has been doing the exact opposite of this, going on to host a meet and greet over the weekend at the Revolution Restaurant in London, which happened to be sold out, Ynaija reports.

The guests were treated to cocktails and finger food as they discussed tips on building a successful brand and staying focused in the face of challenges.

Notable attendees include Funmi Iyanda, Yvonne Nelson, Lifestyle and beauty Vlogger Esther, Entertainment business promoter, King Smade amongst others.