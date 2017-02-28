Toke Makinwa OAP and Maje Ayida's baby mama are cool

The model shared a photo of her little boy, AJ, and Toke dropped a comment on the adorable photo.

  • Published:
Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Yotube)

Toke Makinwa Maje Ayida says OAP's memoir hurt his brand
Toke Makinwa OAP seems to be ready for Maje Ayida
#ThrowbackThursday This 'sassy' photo of Toke Makinwa back in 2012
Toke Makinwa Media personality reacts to Maje Ayida’s lawsuit
2face Idibia Music star opens new club
Toke Makinwa Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'
MTV Base Toke Makinwa, Funke Akindele, IK Osakioduwa to feature in channel’s Valentine’s Day special
Toke Makinwa OAP remains unfazed by lawsuit, promotes memoir in the UK
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Please, Tonto Dikeh do not write a book
Toke Makinwa Maje Ayida slams OAP with N100m defamation lawsuit

Seems like all is well between Maje Ayida's baby mama, Crystal Cunningham and Toke Makinwa.

play AJ (Instagram)

The model shared a photo of her little boy, AJ, and Toke dropped a comment on the adorable photo.

play AJ (Instagram)

"Cute boy," she wrote alongside the shot shared on February 26, 2017.

play Between Toke Makinwa and Crystal (Instagram)

Crystal Cunningham is Maje Ayida's first baby mama. Anita Solomon is the second.

Meanwhile, the media personality remains undaunted by the N100 million defamation lawsuit hanging over her head as she continues to promote her memoir, "On Becoming" in the UK.

ALSO READ: Maje Ayida slams OAP with N100m defamation lawsuit

The OAP's estranged husband, Maje Ayida, is suing her for what his lawyers have described as a book containing “defamatory words.”

According to them, "On Becoming" is an “exaggerated fabrication.”

The lawsuit comes after Makinwa was served with a legal document asking her to desist from promoting the book and recall all distributed copies for destruction.

Makinwa has been doing the exact opposite of this, going on to host a meet and greet over the weekend at the Revolution Restaurant in London, which happened to be sold out, Ynaija reports.

ALSO READ: Media personality reacts to Maje Ayida’s lawsuit

The guests were treated to cocktails and finger food as they discussed tips on building a successful brand and staying focused in the face of challenges.

Notable attendees include Funmi Iyanda, Yvonne Nelson, Lifestyle and beauty Vlogger Esther, Entertainment business promoter, King Smade amongst others.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro Estranged couple reunited?bullet
2 Tonto Dikeh Actress claims she treated several STDs when she was with...bullet
3 Pulse List 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriagebullet

Celebs

Banky W
Banky W Singer opens up on how he survived fire accident
Banky W's home gutted by fire
Banky W "Just a part of the house was on fire" singer tells Pulse
Omotola celebrates turning 30
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress is living the good life [PHOTOS]
Tope Alabi for "The Celebrity Shoot"
Tope Alabi Gospel singer set to bury mum