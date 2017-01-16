Toke Makinwa Media personality is in love

In a shot that has since been taken down by the writer, the duo can be seen staring lovingly into each other's eyes.

  • Published:
Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram)

It's all about love for popular OAP Toke Makinwa!

The TV host, Vlogger and OAP shared a loved-up photo of new bae, Seyi Kuye and she looks like she's glowing!

play Toke Makinwa shares this photo of herself and new bae, Seyi on Instagram before taking it down (Instablog9ja)

 

News of their relationship started when blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus shared photos of the TV host all loved up with a mystery man on Facebook.

"How do love stories start.... with you!" he wrote alongside a photo of the pair on Facebook.

play Toke Makinwa and Seyi (Facebook)

 

Meanwhile, Toke recently talked about her struggles after her marriage crash.

According to her, "You never know how strong you are until you are tested and tried. I used to underestimate myself, I would usually speak myself out of doing things, the voice of fear was so loud till what I feared the most happened to me (like Job) and In my confusion and fear, not knowing what next, I had to learn the hard way but thru it all I found a new me, a girl I didn’t know existed and it’s been really fun getting to know her. I remember when I moved into my new flat, I didn’t know how I would make it thru but God was there before me.

Toke Makinwa and husband Maje Ayida   play

Toke Makinwa and husband Maje Ayida

 

(Instagram)

 

She also revealed late last year that she would consider giving marriage a second chance after surviving an epic breakup with ex, Maje Ayida.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

