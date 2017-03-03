Toke Makinwa Media personality addresses Maje Ayida's court case

The TV host and Vlogger in her latest Vlog titled 'Daddy Issues' said her lawyers are currently working on it.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa has opened up on her pending court case with her estranged hubby, Maje Ayide.

The TV host and Vlogger in her latest Vlog titled 'Daddy Issues' shot during her recent 'On Becoming' tour in London, said her lawyers are on it.

Toke Makinwa promotes memoir, On Becoming, in the UK play

Toke Makinwa promotes memoir, On Becoming, in the UK

According to her,

"As you guys might have heard, there's a lot going on in the news and the little that I have, let's just hope I have it after a while.

For all the people that reached out to me, my lawyers are on it.

I don't think you have anything to worry about, that's all I'll say. It is what it is. It's going to be a very interesting year.

People are going ti have opinions regardless, so I have nothing to say about that."

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa in Virgos Lounge

This comes after the estranged husband of the popular media personality we reported hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'.

Ayida's legal representatives sent Toke Makinwa a “letter of demand" to stop all forms of promotional activities and also the sales of the book.

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa play

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa's estranged husband hired Carter-Ruck a top UK firm that specialises in defamation and has clients such as Elton John, Chelsea FC and Simon Cowell.

He has also hired Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP to represent him in Nigeria.

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa play

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa

In Toke Makinwa's memoirs, Maje Ayida was scathingly portrayed and was said to have given the on-air-personality an STD. She also wrote that the fitness expert was a serial cheat and an adulterer.

The legal documents Maje's reps sent to Toke Makinwa described the book as “exaggerated fabrication.

'On Becoming' was published on Sunday, November 27, 2016 by Kachifo Limited. Maje Ayida's lawyers however said the popular book contained “defamatory words.

Maje Ayida's law firm also noted the book brought "public ridicule” on its client, and stated its client's reputation has been “assaulted, injured and damaged.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa in a pyjamas for her themed party in Lagos

It was stated that if Toke Makinwa fails to retract her published words and apologise to Maje Ayida in three national dailies, "will result in the commencement of legal action." The letter of warning was sent to Toke Makinwa on Monday, December 23, 2016.

Toke is currently hosting a meet and greet and book signing in London.

