Toke Makinwa wants you to know that she will be standing by her truth, no mater the cost.
Faced with a N100 million lawsuit from her estranged husband, Maje Ayida, the OAP has continued to hold her ground when it comes to her memoir.
The media personality took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, to share a quote on people living lies and hiding from the truth, along with the caption:
"Sometimes it is because they are comfortable in their lie to the point that it has become the truth to them or maybe your truth reminds them of what they are not ready to deal with yet. Stand in your truth, wear it like a badge. #onbecomingbytokemakinwa #onbecomingmedatour #bestsellingauthor.
"Darkness cannot win over light, hold your peace and keep it moving."
Ayida is suing Makinwa for what his lawyers have described as a book containing “defamatory words.”
According to them, "On Becoming" is an “exaggerated fabrication.”
However, Makinwa has continued to promote her book in the UK, putting together a meet and greet with fans, while she braces for the court hearings.