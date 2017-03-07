Toke Makinwa fully intends to stand by her truth, and yes, she has been owning her truth since the release of her memoir, "On Becoming."

Faced with a N100 million lawsuit from her estranged husband, Maje Ayida, the OAP has continued to hold her ground when it comes to her memoir.

ALSO READ: Media personality reacts to Maje Ayida’s lawsuit

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, to share a quote on people living lies and hiding from the truth, along with the caption:

"Sometimes it is because they are comfortable in their lie to the point that it has become the truth to them or maybe your truth reminds them of what they are not ready to deal with yet. Stand in your truth, wear it like a badge. #onbecomingbytokemakinwa #onbecomingmedatour #bestsellingauthor.

"Darkness cannot win over light, hold your peace and keep it moving."

Ayida is suing Makinwa for what his lawyers have described as a book containing “defamatory words.”

According to them, "On Becoming" is an “exaggerated fabrication.”

ALSO READ: OAP seems to be ready for Maje Ayida