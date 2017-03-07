Toke Makinwa OAP is standing by her truth

Toke Makinwa wants you to know that she will be standing by her truth, no mater the cost.

  • Published:

Maje Ayida Baby mama blasts fitness trainer for never seeing his son
Toke Makinwa Media personality addresses Maje Ayida's court case
Toke Makinwa OAP and Maje Ayida's baby mama are cool
Toke Makinwa OAP remains unfazed by lawsuit, promotes memoir in the UK
Toke Makinwa Maje Ayida slams OAP with N100m defamation lawsuit
Toke Makinwa Maje Ayida says OAP's memoir hurt his brand
D'banj Music star's book 'is on the way'
Toke Makinwa Media personality visits childhood home
Tiwa Savage 5 lessons for celebs from singer’s crashed marriage
Toke Makinwa Media personality finally admits to bleaching

Toke Makinwa fully intends to stand by her truth, and yes, she has been owning her truth since the release of her memoir, "On Becoming."

Faced with a N100 million lawsuit from her estranged husband, Maje Ayida, the OAP has continued to hold her ground when it comes to her memoir.

ALSO READ: Media personality reacts to Maje Ayida’s lawsuit

Toke Makinwa instagram post play

Toke Makinwa instagram post

(instagram)

 

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, to share a quote on people living lies and hiding from the truth, along with the caption:

"Sometimes it is because they are comfortable in their lie to the point that it has become the truth to them or maybe your truth reminds them of what they are not ready to deal with yet. Stand in your truth, wear it like a badge. #onbecomingbytokemakinwa #onbecomingmedatour #bestsellingauthor.

"Darkness cannot win over light, hold your peace and keep it moving."

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa in Virgos Lounge

(Instagram)

 

Ayida is suing Makinwa for what his lawyers have described as a book containing “defamatory words.”

According to them, "On Becoming" is an “exaggerated fabrication.”

ALSO READ: OAP seems to be ready for Maje Ayida

However, Makinwa has continued to promote her book in the UK, putting together a meet and greet with fans, while she braces for the court  hearings.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Oge Okoye Actress dragged for claiming Kenya Moore's dogs as hersbullet
2 Gbenro Ajibade 'Tinsel' actor denies marrying wife, Osas Ighodaro for...bullet
3 Skales 'I've had to deny my mother before' - says singerbullet

Celebs

Adunni Ade and Waje share a selfie
Waje, Adunni Ade Stars share pouty selfie
Ciara for Harper's Bazaar
Ciara Singer flaunts baby bump for Harper's Bazaar
Audu Maikori with a fan at the WIMBIZ Conference
Audu Maikori Music Exec collapses during WIMBIZ Conference
Senegalese-American rapper Akon, pictured in June 2015, is looking to invest in solar power projects across Africa and plans to launch a mini-grid solar project when possible
Akon Rapper lights up two more African nations