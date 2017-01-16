Toke Makinwa Adorable photos of Maje Ayida's love child

Media personality Toke Makinwa's estranged husband, Maje Ayida's baby mama, Anita Solomon has shared several photos of her son, Micah.

And we're so in love......

The adorable tot looks just like his mum in the new photos shared on her Instagram page over the weekend.

"There's no greater joy than being your mom! Love you my not so lil man! #mamasboy #lovemyson #thislittlelightofmine #happymom," she captioned one shot.

"You can tell he makes me very happy #lovemylittleman #mamamicah #happymom," she wrote alongside another.

Anita Solomon also revealed she is a single mum . The lawyer took to Instagram on August 2, 2016 sharing photos of her one year old son, Micah. "The journey of loving my son has been such a rewarding experience... I won't trade for anything! Watching him grow into a beautiful boy leaves me speechless most times.

The gift of motherhood is every moment to Cherish. Though I'm not worthy, but I'm thankful. I love you bambi, you are such a blessing to me, and you make mama proud! #micah #myheart #mypride #myjoy #mymostpreciousgift #blessed #growandshine #toddler #lovemyson #godsgift #mummysprince #singlemom motherhood," she captioned the post.

All this comes after Toke Makinwa in her divorce suit filed against Maje Ayida accused him of “adultery” and “cruelty”.

According to her, Maje had repeatedly sent text messages to Anita Solomon inviting her to live with him. Maje claimed to not have money to take care of her and pay their bills, but was able to pay for Anita’s upkeep and travel expenses to the UK to have their baby.