Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Manager goes quiet on Instagram

The talent manager has gone cold months after starting a mental health campaign on Instagram.

  Published:
Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz play

Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz

(Instagram)

Tiwa Savage's estranged husband, Tee Billz, is nowhere to be found on social media.

The talent manager has gone cold months after starting a mental health campaign on Instagram.

play Tee Billz' last post on Instagram (Instagram)

Tee Billz last post on Instagram was two weeks ago. He didn't even surface online to wish his estranged wife Tiwa Savage a happy birthday on February 5, 2017.

Recall Tee Billz has been talking about mental health and depression ever since he got back to social media following his hiatus from the networking platform.

Tee Billz and Jamil Balogun play

Father and son: Tee Billz and Jamil Balogun

(Instagram)

 

At one point the manager who has been undergoing therapy took to photo sharing app, Instagram, talking about stigmatisation of people suffering from mental disorder.

He shared a post on January 17 this year of Jay Z carrying a placard with the words, "I got 99 problems and stigma is 1."

He wrote alongside it, "Mental illness is not a life choice, but ignorance and stigma are.... #MentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #14daysMentalHealthAwareness #14daysMHW #Day9 #SayNO2IgnoranceandStigma."

He took to Instagram on, December 8, 2016, sharing a photo of himself at the gym with the caption, "Morning Therapy."

Another photo shared on December 7, 2016, had the inscription, "Some days it's not about health or muscle building. It's just therapy."

He also shared an inspiring post on suicidal and emotionally down people.

Tee Billz himself revealed he's undergoing therapy and it seems like he is quietly back to his therapeutic sessions away from the public eye.

