Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz :  Estranged couple spotted together since April saga

Seems like a reunion is going on between Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz.

The estranged couple were spotted for the first time together since their marital drama back in April.

The duo were seen together at Nollywood actress, Stephanie Coker's wedding over the holidays making it their first public sighting since April.

Meanwhile, report straight from the rumour mill is that pop queen Tiwa Savage is back with her husband and former manager Tunji 'Tee Billz' Balogun.

The re-union story quietly started when Tiwa Savage posted a photo of her son Jamil Balogun in July when he turned one . "You are my reason for everything ... Dada and Mama love you so much #JamJamIsOne" wrote Tiwa Savage in the caption of the photo. Apparently the word 'dada' indicated to some that Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz have patched things up.

Also on July 26, 2016 popular comedian Ali Baba stated that he believes that Tee Billz and Tiwa Savage would reconcile soon . These two instances have somehow snowballed into the headline that "Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz are back."

On April 28, 2016 Tee Billz blasted his wife on Instagram and accused her of infidelity. The next day Tiwa Savage granted a no holds barred interview and said her marriage to her former manager was filled with infidelity, emotional abuse, drug use and mismanagement of funds.

Tiwa Savage admitted their marriage has been on the rocks for a while and she has covered up for a lot of his mistakes. “For the past two months me and TJ have not been together” revealed the singer. The love story gone bad is still the biggest celebrity story of 2016.