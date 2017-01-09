Tiwa Savage 7 adorable photos of singer and son in Dubai

Nigerian star Tiwa savage was recently in Dubai with her little man, Jamil Balogun.

The duo travelled to the luxurious city for a bit of a vacation before the chaos of 2017 begins. Of course, the Mavin star shared all the adorable moments with her 2.7million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, talks of reuniting with her estranged husband, Tee Billz is in circulation. The estranged couple were spotted for the first time together on Friday, December 30, 216 since their marital drama back in April.

The duo were seen together at TV presenter, Stephanie Coker's traditional wedding over the holidays making it their first public sighting since April 2016.

Meanwhile, reports straight from the rumour mill is that pop queen Tiwa Savage is back with her husband and former manager Tunji 'Tee Billz' Balogun.

The re-union story quietly started when Tiwa Savage posted a photo of her son Jamil Balogun in July when he turned one .

"You are my reason for everything ... Dada and Mama love you so much #JamJamIsOne" wrote Tiwa Savage in the caption of the photo. Apparently the word 'dada' indicated to some that Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz have patched things up.