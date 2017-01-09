Tiwa Savage 7 adorable photos of singer and son in Dubai

The duo travelled to the luxurious city for a bit of a vacation before the chaos of 2017 begins.

  • Published:
Tiwa Savage and Jamil Balogun play

Tiwa Savage and Jamil Balogun



Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records boss planning to sign DJ Coublon?

Nigerian star Tiwa savage was recently in Dubai with her little man, Jamil Balogun.

The duo travelled to the luxurious city for a bit of a vacation before the chaos of 2017 begins. Of course, the Mavin star shared all the adorable moments with her 2.7million followers on Instagram.

play Tiwa Savage and son holiday in Dubai (Instagram)

 

Meanwhile, talks of reuniting with her estranged husband, Tee Billz is in circulation. The estranged couple were spotted for the first time together on Friday, December 30, 216 since their marital drama back in April.

play Tiwa Savage shares this adorable photo of Jamil in Dubai (Instagram)

The duo were seen together at TV presenter, Stephanie Coker's traditional wedding over the holidays making it their first public sighting since April 2016.

play The music star can't stop gushing over her 1-year-old boy (Instagram)

Meanwhile, reports straight from the rumour mill is that pop queen Tiwa Savage is back with her husband and former manager Tunji 'Tee Billz' Balogun.

play Tiwa Savage and son enjoying the waves and being sun kissed in Dubai (Instagram)

The re-union story quietly started when Tiwa Savage posted a photo of her son Jamil Balogun in July when he turned one.

play Tiwa Savage in Dubai (Instagram)

"You are my reason for everything ... Dada and Mama love you so much #JamJamIsOne" wrote Tiwa Savage in the caption of the photo. Apparently the word 'dada' indicated to some that Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz have patched things up.

play Tiwa Savage and son holiday in Dubai (Instagram)

Also on July 26, 2016 popular comedian Ali Baba stated that he believes that Tee Billz and Tiwa Savage would reconcile soon. These two instances have somehow snowballed into the headline that "Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz are back."

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

