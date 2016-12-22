Timi Dakolo :  Singer, wife and kids pose for Christmas photo

Timi Dakolo has just shared his family's Christmas picture on Instagram.

The singer is known for sharing pictures of himself and his family which he fondly calls his ‘ yard people ’.

This time, the Dakolos are in a festive mood for the upcoming celebrations as they smile for this fun snap he posted today, December 22, 2016.

Posing in the picture are Timi his wife Busola and their three children Alex, Zoe and Hallel; all dressed in white with beautiful smiles.

He captioned the post: "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous ne year... We the yard people love you all."

The picture was taken by Anuel Modebe who has taken pictures of several A-list Nigerian celebrities.

In 2007, Timi Dakolo won the first season of Idols West Africa; today Dakolo is one of the most admired singers in Nigeria.

The R&B/soul singer is rather fond of creating music that evokes emotions and forces you take a look at what’s around you. His song ‘Great nation’ has been dubbed as the second Nigerian national anthem.