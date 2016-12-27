Home > Celebrities >

Timi Dakolo :  Singer celebrates his Bayelsa princess with touching words

According to him, she's a commander with a strong personae, a world changer and influencer.

Timi Dakolo and daughter play

Timi Dakolo and daughter

(Instagram)

Timi Dakolo is proud of his little girl and he wants you all to know that. The crooner's daughter recently turned a year older and he took to Instagram celebrating her.

play Timi Dakolo shared this photo of Zoe in celebration of her birthday (Instagram)

 

He wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PRECIOUS ZOE... WE LOVE YOU AND WISHES ALL THE BEST IN THIS LIFE ..YOU ALWAYZ BRING ME JOY... THE COMMANDER OF THE YARD PEOPLE... YA STRONG PERSONAE IS AMAZING... YOU PROVIDE ME WITH A DIFFERENT KIND OF HAPPINESS. YOU WILL GROW TO BE A WORLD CHANGER AND INFLUENCER .. YOU WILL ALWAYS DADDY'S LITTLE GIRL. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY BAYELSA PRINCESS. DADDY LOVES YOU."

Timi has proved time and again that he and his kids are best friends. A quick glance at his Instagram page and you can tell he is a family man.

The singer who got married to his lovely wife, Busola Dakolo, in 2012, has been blessed with three adorable kids, a son and two daughters.

The soul singer once mentioned that the highest point of his marriage was the birth of his kids. "The highest point in my marriage has been the birth of my kids, and each time they say 'daddy', it strikes a chord within me words can't explain. I love my kids very much," he was once reported saying.

While many male celebs hide their wives choosing to portray themselves as unattached men, Timi Dakolo uses every chance to gush about his wife who has given him three adorable kids.

