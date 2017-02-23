ThrowbackThursday This photo of Wizkid, Davido back in the days

Hypeman, Special Spesh, shared this throwback of himself, Wizkid and Davido at the airport a long time ago.

Back when you could get the two superstars together in one shot.

Now, everyone is just busy with fame and has no time. Their appearance hasn't changed a lot but their star power has.

The duo used to be really cool before fame. Hustle brought them together.

We're not saying they aren't friends now, but they've had their fair share of squabbles to keep us entertained.

We miss seeing them together though and hope they'll someday cook something great for us.

Meanwhile, Davido has been wearing a million chains at once for a long time now.

Notice their matching shoes?