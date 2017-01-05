ThrowbackThursday This epic photo of Tekno with his 'Ali and Simbi' shoes

Have you seen this swaggilicious photo of Nigerian singer Tekno? The 'Pana' hitmaker has always got that style right from a tender age.

With hands in his pockets and an undone shoe, Tekno looks at the corner disapprovingly.

Tekno spent the last end of 2016 in the news for a lot of reasons, but the most important of them is his music business sorting out itself.

He moved from that young boy to one of Nigeria's biggest stars last year.

The star who gave the world ‘Pana’ last year had Columbia Records throw their business at him, and signed him up. This year, that deal will be concluded and the singer can begin a new push towards fully realizing his potential.

This is a big year for Tekno, and he is properly set up to grow further this year.

Way to go man.... Way to go!