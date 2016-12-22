ThrowbackThursday :  This baby photo of Toolz

It's Thursday and media personality, Toolz decided to bless us with a baby photo of herself.

"Ain't too much changed. #EpicThrowbackThursday #TheYoungShallGrow #SometimesGrowIntoAToolz #ToddlerTolu #Toolz," she captioned the shot shared on Instagram.

And she has definitely grown into herself! Now a popular media personality, she has definitely moved from that little unknown child to a responsible adult making waves in the entertainment industry.

The Beat FM on-air-personality has got that quintessential big, body thick woman that Nigerian men love.

Toolz has the body that a lot of Nigerian men define as sexy. The media celebrity is a sexy heavyweight!