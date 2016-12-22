Home > Celebrities >

#ThrowbackThursday :  This baby photo of Toolz

Photo Collage of Toolz as a baby play

Photo Collage of Toolz as a baby

(Instagram)

It's Thursday and media personality, Toolz decided to bless us with a baby photo of herself.

"Ain't too much changed. #EpicThrowbackThursday #TheYoungShallGrow #SometimesGrowIntoAToolz #ToddlerTolu #Toolz," she captioned the shot shared on Instagram.

And she has definitely grown into herself! Now a popular media personality, she has definitely moved from that little unknown child to a responsible adult making waves in the entertainment industry.

The Beat FM on-air-personality has got that quintessential big, body thick woman that Nigerian men love.

Toolz has the body that a lot of Nigerian men define as sexy. The media celebrity is a sexy heavyweight!

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

