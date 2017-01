On January 11, 2017, was video director, Sesan Ogunro's birthday.

He shared this adorable photo of himself as a child in celebration of his day.

In the shot, you can see the a one-year-old Sesan with sitted on a chair as he receives a peck from mum and elder sister.

"Happy Birthday to me! I'm grateful for my life, family and friends. Now back to work," he captioned the shot that has received over 80 comments.

We can't deny Sesan was an adorable young chap!