ThrowbackThursday Check out this picture of Tonto Dikeh as a child

Before the fame came, Tonto Dikeh was once a playful little girl.
The actress posted the image of herself on Instagram and captioned it with a smiley emoji.
Obviously this image goes way back as Dikeh is now a grown woman married to business man Oladunni Churchill with one child, running her own business and has built a name for herself in the Nigerian film industry.
Just two days ago, the Nollywood actress, took to Instagram to celebrate her son, Andre at 11 months old.
ALSO READ: Actress' baby's face finally revealed [PHOTO]
Dikeh and her husband Churchill welcomed their son on February 18, 2016. The couple got married on August 29, 2015.