#ThrowbackThursday Check out this picture of Tonto Dikeh as a child

Before the fame came, Tonto Dikeh was once a playful little girl.

It’s that time of the week where people share pictures from the past just because it’s Thursday.

Today, January 19, Tonto Dikeh has shared a picture of herself from when she was a blossoming young girl.

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh as a young girl

(Instagram/Tonto Dikeh)
 

The actress posted the image of herself on Instagram and captioned it with a smiley emoji.

Obviously this image goes way back as Dikeh is now a grown woman married to business man Oladunni Churchill with one child, running her own business and has built a name for herself in the Nigerian film industry.

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015 play

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015

(Canaan Bee Photography)

 

Just two days ago, the Nollywood actress, took to Instagram to celebrate her son, Andre at 11 months old.

Dikeh and her husband Churchill welcomed their son on February 18, 2016. The couple got married on August 29, 2015.

