ThrowbackThursday Check out this picture of Tonto Dikeh as a child

It’s that time of the week where people share pictures from the past just because it’s Thursday.

Today, January 19, Tonto Dikeh has shared a picture of herself from when she was a blossoming young girl.

The actress posted the image of herself on Instagram and captioned it with a smiley emoji.

Obviously this image goes way back as Dikeh is now a grown woman married to business man Oladunni Churchill with one child, running her own business and has built a name for herself in the Nigerian film industry.

Just two days ago, the Nollywood actress, took to Instagram to celebrate her son, Andre at 11 months old.

