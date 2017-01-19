Elikem and Pokello are still very much in love and settling into married life.
A new photo of the couple who have been married for under one year, show that things continue to look up for the pair.
Pokello, Elikem and their son, Tristan, are pictured at an event, looking as perfect as can be.
The pair who met and fell in love on reality TV show have gone on to carve a niche for themselves after getting married in June 2016.
They have become a family, and Pokello’s first son, Nathan from a previous relationship is hardly left out.