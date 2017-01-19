Elikem, Pokello This sweet photo of ex-BBA star's, son

Elikem and Pokello are still very much in love and settling into married life.

  • Published:
Pokello Nare, Elikem and their son, Tristan play

Pokello Nare, Elikem and their son, Tristan

(instagram)

Pokello Ex BBA star shares lovely photos with kids
Photos Celebrities visit Prez Mahama and first lady to commemorate his late mum
Elikem, Pokello Married BBA lovers are reportedly expecting a child
Elikem Ex BBA contestant says he paid $25, 000 for Pokello's bride price
Elikem, Pokello BBA lovebirds get married

From Television to reality. Elikem and Pokello Nare got far more than they bargained for from the Big Brother Africa: The Chase 2013 contests but we mean this in a very good way.

A new photo of the couple who have been married for under one year, show that things continue to look up for the pair.

ALSO READ: Married BBA lovers are reportedly expecting a child

Pokello, Elikem and their son, Tristan, are pictured at an event, looking as perfect as can be.

Pokello Nare, Elikem and sons play

Pokello Nare, Elikem and sons

(instagram)

 

The pair who met and fell in love on reality TV show have gone on to carve a niche for themselves after getting married in June 2016.

They have become a family, and Pokello’s first son, Nathan from a previous relationship is hardly left out.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband shuts down separation rumoursbullet
2 Pulse List Tonto Dikeh and husband are still together, here's proofbullet
3 Funmi Iyanda "I never wanted to be married," Media personality says,...bullet

Celebs

 
Chrissy Teigen Model hailed over stretch mark photo
Maje Ayida's first baby mama, Crystal Cunningham
Toke Makinwa Meet Maje Ayida's first babymama
IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia Morales
IK Ogbonna ‘Can I just marry you every day?’ Actor celebrates wife with tender words
Tonto Dikeh shows off makeover photo
#ThrowbackThursday Check out this picture of Tonto Dikeh as a child