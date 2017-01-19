From Television to reality. Elikem and Pokello Nare got far more than they bargained for from the Big Brother Africa: The Chase 2013 contests but we mean this in a very good way.

A new photo of the couple who have been married for under one year, show that things continue to look up for the pair.

Pokello, Elikem and their son, Tristan, are pictured at an event, looking as perfect as can be.

The pair who met and fell in love on reality TV show have gone on to carve a niche for themselves after getting married in June 2016 .