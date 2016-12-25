The Obamas :  Michelle calls out Barack because his dad jokes were not so funny

The whole world is sad that the Obamas are leaving the white house and the orange-faced man and his family are coming in.

But before we face that reality, the Obamas did their last Christmas video in the White house and it made us laugh a bit.

First, President Obama tried to be funny by giving us some dry jokes.

Unfortunately for him, Michelle Obama called him out immediately.

However, aside from the jokes the couple also emphasized the importance of honoring U.S. troops during the holiday season, and urged citizens to go to JoiningForces.gov to see how they can help.

However, the Obamas will continue their annual tradition of spending Christmas in Hawaii, where the president grew up. They'll return after the New Year.

Let us know if you also think the president jokes was dry.

Written by Lanre Shitta