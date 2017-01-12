"Who you epp?" Terry Tha Rapman calls out Ikechukwu

Terry called Ikechukwu out for bringing up forgotten issues and dragging his ex-fiance, Sara Ofili, into the interview.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The animosity between Terry Tha Rapman and Ikechukwu is far from over.

After Terry and his younger sister, Joy Madaki dragged the rapper-cum-actor on Instagram on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, for mentioning their family during an interview on the “Loose Talk” podcast on Monday, January 9, 2017, Terry says he has no beef with Ikechukwu.

ALSO READ: True story behind stars beef on Instagram

Nigerian rapper T.R (Terry Tha Rapman)

Nigerian rapper T.R (Terry Tha Rapman)

(B.A.N.S )

 

During an interview with Hip TV, Terry said he has had enough of being told to keep calm and ignore when a shot is thrown at him.

He called Ikechukwu out for bringing up forgotten issues and dragging his ex-fiance, Sarah Ofili, who is a close friend of the Madaki family, in the interview.

He also expressed anger over the fact that the "Wind am well" rapper had insinuated that he was the cause of his breakup with Ofili.

Emphasising that there has been no bad blood between himself and Ikechukwu, except the latter's paranoia over his friendship with Ofili, Terry asked the actor to focus on his craft instead issuing false allegations.

Ikechukwu

Ikechukwu

(Nairaland)

 

He also mentioned that he believes the whole drama has been some form of publicity stunt for Ikechukwu who has been away in film school, to make his way back into the music industry.

ALSO READ: Rapper off to film school in New York

images ikechukwu and sarah ofili

 

Terry reminded Ikechukwu of his responsibility to his artiste, Peter Clarke, asking the former to focus on the upcoming rapper he described as "brilliant."

In the end, Terry asked one simple question: "Ikechukwu, who you epp?"

Through it all though, Ikechukwu has remained mum on the issues, despite being mentioned on various Instagram posts......Until he shared a photo of a bucket of popcorn. Lol. He captioned the shot, "just watching... lol."

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

