Teju Babyface Show host explains why he quit comedy

Show host, Teju Babyface, has given a clear picture concerning why he quitted his career as a stand-up comedian.

In an interview with Punch News, the never aging former actor puts his loss in interest in being a comic to something close to a lack of direction.

This is why he has been a perching bird who has tried his wits on many ventures in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“The truth is that I have never known what I wanted to do with my life. But, there was a time when comedy was all that I wanted to do.

"That was when it was my bread and butter. I got to a point where I was no longer enjoying it as much as I used to do.  Then an opportunity opened up for me and I started the talk show.”

His most recent engagement was being the anchor of 'The Teju Babyface Show', which he had to stop for business reasons.

This decision has however led to pressure from the viewers of the programme, who according to him have requested that the show be continued.

One of Teju Babyface's performance as an actor happened in Tade Ogidan's "Diamond Ring" movie. play

One of Teju Babyface's performance as an actor happened in Tade Ogidan's "Diamond Ring" movie.

(Nairaland)

 

Teju Babyface's career took off to a bright start about two decades ago when he featured in Tade Ogidan's "Diamond Ring" movie, released in 1998.

He starred alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bukky Ajayi, Sola Shobowale, Bimbo Akintola, Tunji Bamishigbin and others.

