Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's estranged husband hints he's been stigmatised

Tiwa Savage's estranged husband, Tee Billz in a post shared on Instagram on January 17, 2017, talks about mental health again.

The manager who has been undergoing therapy took to the photo sharing app talking about stigmatisation of people suffering from mental disorder.

He shared a photo of Jay Z carrying a placard with the words, "I got 99 problems and stigma is 1."

He wrote alongside it, "Mental illness is not a life choice, but ignorance and stigma are.... #MentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #14daysMentalHealthAwareness #14daysMHW #Day9 #SayNO2IgnoranceandStigma."

Tee Billz recently revealed he's undergoing therapy . Although not your usual therapy sessions, it seems the artiste manager is using exercise as a form of therapy.

He took to Instagram on, December 8, 2016, sharing a photo of himself at the gym with the caption, "Morning Therapy."

Another photo shared on December 7, 2016, had the inscription, "Some days it's not about health or muscle building. It's just therapy."

He also shared an inspiring post on suicidal and emotionally down people. Apparently, Tee Billz is getting better with his latest photo on Instagram.