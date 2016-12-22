Home > Celebrities >

Tee Billz :  Manager reunites with son

Tee Billz Manager reunites with son

The talent manager shared a video of himself and son, Jamil Balogun with an adorable note.

  • Published:
Tee Billz reunites with son, Jamil Balogun play

Tee Billz reunites with son, Jamil Balogun

(Instagram)

Pulse List 2016 7 biggest celebrities of the year
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 Controversial Moments in Nigerian pop culture
Pulse List 2016 3 Nigerian celebrity breakups of the year
Pulse List 2016 5 talked about Nigerian celebrity couples of the year
Pulse Nigeria Tiwa Savage's tell-all interview is ranked 2nd top trending video of 2016
Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's husband is going through therapy
Tiwa Savage Singer's estranged husband finally ready to make changes
Pulse Blogger 3 things about the 'Lilian Esoro - Ubi Franklin' divorce that made me RME
Tee Billz Manager spotted with son, Jamil
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 blunders of the year

Tiwa Savage's husband, Tee Billz, is on a healing journey.

The talent manager shared a video of himself and son, Jamil Balogun, with the caption, "Thank you Ma G for teaching me how to have fun and be happy for no reason."

 

He also shared another photo of little Jam Jam with the caption, "The Most Amazing feeling."

Meanwhile, Tee Billz, has just revealed he's undergoing therapy.

play

 

Although not your usual therapy sessions, it seems the artiste manager is using exercise as a form of therapy.

He took to Instagram on, December 8, 2016, sharing a photo of himself at the gym with the caption, "Morning Therapy."

Another photo shared on December 7, 2016, had the inscription, "Some days it's not about health or muscle building. It's just therapy."

He also shared an inspiring post on suicidal and emotionally down people. Apparently, Tee Billz is getting better with his latest photo on Instagram.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Skales Singer attains his goal, buys mama a housebullet
2 Photo Of The Day This beautiful picture of Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouahbullet
3 Seyi Law Find out the craziest thing comedian has done for lovebullet

Celebs

Skales
Skales Music star reportedly embroiled in baby mama drama
Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele Actress moves into new home [PHOTOS]
Photo Collage of Toolz as a baby
#ThrowbackThursday This baby photo of Toolz
Timi Dakolo and family get in the festive mood
Timi Dakolo Singer, wife and kids pose for Christmas photo