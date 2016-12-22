Tee Billz :  Manager reunites with son

Tiwa Savage's husband, Tee Billz, is on a healing journey.

The talent manager shared a video of himself and son, Jamil Balogun, with the caption, "Thank you Ma G for teaching me how to have fun and be happy for no reason."

He also shared another photo of little Jam Jam with the caption, "The Most Amazing feeling."

Meanwhile, Tee Billz, has just revealed he's undergoing therapy.

Although not your usual therapy sessions, it seems the artiste manager is using exercise as a form of therapy.

He took to Instagram on, December 8, 2016, sharing a photo of himself at the gym with the caption, "Morning Therapy."

Another photo shared on December 7, 2016, had the inscription, "Some days it's not about health or muscle building. It's just therapy."

He also shared an inspiring post on suicidal and emotionally down people. Apparently, Tee Billz is getting better with his latest photo on Instagram.