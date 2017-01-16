Sunmbo Adeoye 2Face’s baby mama expecting first child with hubby Pastor David Adeoye

The mother of two took to social media to share the good news.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sunmbo Adeoye and her husband, Pastor David Adeoye play

Sunmbo Adeoye and her husband, Pastor David Adeoye

(lindaikeji)

Sunmbo Adeoye is expecting her first child with her husband Pastor David Adeoye.

The event planner already has two sons from popular musician 2Face Idibia: Zino and Nino Idibia.

Adeoye revealed the news on in a post on her Instagram page yesterday, January 15, 2017. She uploaded an image of herself dressed in a white cape dress looking down at her stomach where she had placed her hand in a heart shape on it.

Sunmbo Adeoye play

Sunmbo Adeoye

(Instagram/Sunmbo Adeoye)

 

She captioned the image:

"#FLASHBACK Do you understand the integrity of our God? He said In Exodus 23:26 ...and none will miscarry or be barren in your land. I will give you a full life span". Wow! That's an assurance we can count on. So this goes to encourage anyone who has suffered any loss , hang in there and trust God absolutely. Has He said it, will He not do it? If it's delayed, it's because God wants to come BIG. Wait for it."

Nino, Sunmbo Adeoye play

Nino and family

(Stargist)

 

Her announcement came on the same day as the birthday of her first son who he also took to the social networking site to celebrate.

Sunmbo Adeoye, Nino Idibia and Pastor David Adeoye play

Sunmbo Adeoye, Nino Idibia and Pastor David Adeoye

(Instagram/Sunmbo Adeoye)

 

She shared an image of herself, Nino and her husband with the caption:

"Adakole, my special treasure. Born again, Obedient, smart, witty and outstanding. Thank you for making Us proud always. With over 21 medals, Awards and trophy. I couldn't have asked God for more. You are 11, Just like yesterday. I LOVE YOU SON. As you grow in wisdom and in stature, the Lord will help you to align with His will over your life and empower you with His Grace. You will not fail, you will not fall. God almighty will cause You to spend your days in plenty, and your life time in prosperity. Happy Birthday NINOFABULOUS!!! #ninofabulous."

Sunmbo and David have been married for over three years.

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre Instagram: princess_ire

